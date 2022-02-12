Valentine’s Day Recipe: Cookie Brownies
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you may be looking for the perfect recipe to make with the family. Jeremy Jan, a baker from France, shares the perfect recipe with us.
“It’s the perfect thing to do with kids,” said Jan. “They’ll love it.”
This chocolatey recipe is the perfect cross between a cookie and brownie and will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth. It can also be a messy recipe, so parents beware!
Ingredients:
- 3 oz. dark chocolate
- 1 egg
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 tbsp unsalted butter
- 2 tbsp all-purpose flour
- 1 pinch of sea salt
- 1/3 cup hazelnuts, chopped
- Optional toppings: marshmallows, chocolate chips, pecans, walnuts, etc.
Directions:
- Preheat oven to 380 degrees. Melt chocolate and butter together in the microwave, heating it up 30 seconds at a time.
- Mix together the egg and sugar.
- Add melted chocolate to egg mixture and mix.
- Mix in flour.
- Add hazelnuts and mix until they are evenly distributed.
- Scoop out spoonfuls of mixture onto a pan. Add toppings of choice.
- Bake for 8-10 minutes.
- Let cool for five minutes and enjoy!
