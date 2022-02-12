Valentine’s Day Recipe: Cookie Brownies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you may be looking for the perfect recipe to make with the family. Jeremy Jan, a baker from France, shares the perfect recipe with us.

“It’s the perfect thing to do with kids,” said Jan. “They’ll love it.”

This chocolatey recipe is the perfect cross between a cookie and brownie and will satisfy anyone with a sweet tooth. It can also be a messy recipe, so parents beware!

Ingredients:

3 oz. dark chocolate

1 egg

1/4 cup sugar

2 tbsp unsalted butter

2 tbsp all-purpose flour

1 pinch of sea salt

1/3 cup hazelnuts, chopped

Optional toppings: marshmallows, chocolate chips, pecans, walnuts, etc.

Directions:

Preheat oven to 380 degrees. Melt chocolate and butter together in the microwave, heating it up 30 seconds at a time. Mix together the egg and sugar. Add melted chocolate to egg mixture and mix. Mix in flour. Add hazelnuts and mix until they are evenly distributed. Scoop out spoonfuls of mixture onto a pan. Add toppings of choice. Bake for 8-10 minutes. Let cool for five minutes and enjoy!

