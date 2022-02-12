UNCW holds ceremony to name Student Recreation Center after late Vice Chancellor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - UNCW held a ceremony on Saturday afternoon to name their Student Recreation Center after late Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs Pat Leonard.

Leonard passed away at her home in June of 2020.

The ceremony was held outside the recreation center, where family, friends, and colleagues shared memories of how meaningful Leonard was to the university.

Leonard came to UNCW in 1983 as the associate dean of students. She was named dean of students in 1987 before becoming vice chancellor in 1996. She held the position for 24 years, and was the longest-serving vice chancellor at UNCW.

Leonard’s wife, Susan Vanecek, remembers her for the way that she touched other’s lives.

“I’m touched by all of her accolades, but I’m most touched by people who will share just a moment she had with them, or an individual meeting that helped that person in that moment in time,” said Vanecek. “We all have the ability to do that each and every day, we just all need to remember we have that ability.”

The Pat Leonard Recreation Center opened in February 2019, a project that Leonard helped oversee and pushed for the very best facilities for students to enjoy.

