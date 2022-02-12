Tracking Traffic: An interactive breakdown of some of the region’s worst intersections for accidents

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. -- Car accidents are an unfortunate reality of life, and as Southeastern North Carolina continues to grow, accidents are a common sight. With more drivers on the road the number of accidents will likely increase as well.

WECT complied data provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation for New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties to track the top 10 locations for accidents in each county respectively.

Car crashes can range from simple fender benders to more serious fatal accidents, but there is good news. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), fatal accidents have seen a downward trend since reaching an apex in 1979 with 51,093 fatalities caused by traffic accidents. In 2019 there were 36,096 fatal traffic accidents. This decrease could be attributed to increased safety features in vehicles among other factors.

When it comes to accidents, there are multiple factors to take into consideration including both speed and congestion.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCIB), “... at low traffic volumes accidents occur frequently as a result of high speeds, while at high volumes, accident rates are higher due to more cars being on the road.”

It is important to note that these intersections are not necessarily more or less dangerous than any other intersections and that the volume of traffic can contribute to the number of accidents.

Also, there could be intersections that have multiple points where the two roads connect, if this is the case the NCDOT combines both intersections in their crash reporting numbers.

New Hanover County

Brunswick County:

Pender County

