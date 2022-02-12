Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Tracking Traffic: An interactive breakdown of some of the region’s worst intersections for accidents

By Michael Praats
Published: Feb. 12, 2022 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEASTERN N.C. -- Car accidents are an unfortunate reality of life, and as Southeastern North Carolina continues to grow, accidents are a common sight. With more drivers on the road the number of accidents will likely increase as well.

WECT complied data provided by the North Carolina Department of Transportation for New Hanover, Brunswick, and Pender Counties to track the top 10 locations for accidents in each county respectively.

Car crashes can range from simple fender benders to more serious fatal accidents, but there is good news. According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), fatal accidents have seen a downward trend since reaching an apex in 1979 with 51,093 fatalities caused by traffic accidents. In 2019 there were 36,096 fatal traffic accidents. This decrease could be attributed to increased safety features in vehicles among other factors.

When it comes to accidents, there are multiple factors to take into consideration including both speed and congestion.

According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCIB), “... at low traffic volumes accidents occur frequently as a result of high speeds, while at high volumes, accident rates are higher due to more cars being on the road.”

It is important to note that these intersections are not necessarily more or less dangerous than any other intersections and that the volume of traffic can contribute to the number of accidents.

Also, there could be intersections that have multiple points where the two roads connect, if this is the case the NCDOT combines both intersections in their crash reporting numbers.

New Hanover County

Brunswick County:

Pender County

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victoria Morris and Warren Garrett
Wilmington residents arrested for selling fentanyl and other drugs
Emergency services responded to the scene of a car hitting a tree Thursday evening
Car crashes into wooded area at Wilmington intersection
Johnny Shane Brown
Law enforcement captures third escaped inmate from Tennessee
One candidate running for NC Supreme Court says outside groups are "trying to buy a seat on the...
NC Supreme Court rules against New Hanover County Board of Education
Coastal Horizons Rape Crisis Center
“This is totally revolutionary.” Congress passes bill to end forced arbitration for survivors of sexual misconduct

Latest News

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, you may be looking for the perfect recipe to make...
Valentine’s Day Recipe: Cookie Brownies
Rescue workers were able to retrieve the homeowners dog from the residence.
Shed fire destroys home and spreads to nearby woods
WECT News at 11p, Friday February 11 - Part 1
WECT News at 11p, Friday February 11 - Part 1
Congress strikes down forced arbitration
Congress strikes down forced arbitration