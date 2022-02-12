Shed fire destroys home and spreads to nearby woods

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Multiple fire and emergency crews responded to a shed fire Thursday afternoon that had spread to the home and nearby woods.

The fire proved to by challenging, according to a Facebook post by the Elizabethtown Fire Department and it took crews three hours to get it under control.

It is not clear at this time if anyone was at home at the time; however, rescue workers were able to retrieve the homeowner’s dog from the residence.

After the incident, the fire departments warned people to be extremely careful with any outside burning.

