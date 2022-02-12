Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: sunny day ahead of cold front

By Claire Fry
Updated: 32 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Saturday to you! Your First Alert Forecast features bright and dry skies with temperatures to swell in the upper 60s and lower 70s in most mainland communities and, for the beaches of the Cape Fear Region, you can expect readings to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

With the passage of a sharp cold front, your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature some chilly changes. For Super Bowl Sunday: expect clouds, a 20-30% shower chance, and temperatures steady in or falling from the 50s. Valentine’s Day still looks dry and brisk with early temperatures around 30 and highs only mainly in the upper 40s.

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

