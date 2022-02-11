Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Wilmington residents arrested for selling fentanyl and other drugs

Victoria Morris and Warren Garrett
Victoria Morris and Warren Garrett(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 11:35 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a two month investigation and a recent search by the WPD Narcotics Unit, two people have been arrested on drug charges at the 700 block of Solomon Alley.

After the search, WPD investigators arrested 33-year-old Victoria Morris and 29-year-old Warren Garrett. Items they recovered include 20 grams of Fentanyl, 19 grams of cocaine, 380 grams of marijuana, a stolen pistol and $4,900.

Per a WPD press release:

“33-year-old Victoria Morris was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, PWISD Fentanyl, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Manufacture Cocaine, Maintain Dwelling, Child Abuse, and Possession of Narcotics within 1000 feet of a City Park. She received a $350,000 secured bond.”

29-year-old Warren Garrett was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, PWISD Fentanyl, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Manufacture Cocaine, Maintain a Dwelling, Child Abuse, Possess Narcotics within 1000 feet of a Park, Firearm by Felon, and Possess Stolen Firearm. He received a $1,500,000 secured bond”

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency services responded to the scene of a car hitting a tree Thursday evening
Car crashes into wooded area at Wilmington intersection
Johnny Shane Brown
Law enforcement captures third escaped inmate from Tennessee
Jammie Joseph Skazenski, 47, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to felony flee to elude arrest and...
Leland man sentenced for high-speed chase that ended with a wreck in Wilmington
After two decades of searching, a detective found a car part in the Green Swamp that helped...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Body found after 24 years, man charged with murder
Jennifer Helms
Brunswick County mother on the road to recovery after 124-day hospital stay for COVID-19

Latest News

Dwayne Campbell, Jr. was arrested in Columbus County and charged with several crimes, including...
Man accused of sexual offenses against a child in Bladen Co.
The car wreck happened early in the morning on Feb. 11.
Leland Fire/Rescue saves man pinned by flipped car
The Wilmington International Airport (ILM)
ILM to Newark non-stop service begins today
Actor Carson Holmes, who plays the role of 'Three Langmore' on the popular Netflix series...
Carson Holmes: The teenager who’s become Ozark’s ‘Three Langmore’ (“1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)