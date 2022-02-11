Wilmington residents arrested for selling fentanyl and other drugs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After a two month investigation and a recent search by the WPD Narcotics Unit, two people have been arrested on drug charges at the 700 block of Solomon Alley.

After the search, WPD investigators arrested 33-year-old Victoria Morris and 29-year-old Warren Garrett. Items they recovered include 20 grams of Fentanyl, 19 grams of cocaine, 380 grams of marijuana, a stolen pistol and $4,900.

Per a WPD press release:

“33-year-old Victoria Morris was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, PWISD Fentanyl, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Manufacture Cocaine, Maintain Dwelling, Child Abuse, and Possession of Narcotics within 1000 feet of a City Park. She received a $350,000 secured bond.”

29-year-old Warren Garrett was charged with Trafficking Fentanyl, PWISD Fentanyl, PWISD Cocaine, PWISD Marijuana, Manufacture Cocaine, Maintain a Dwelling, Child Abuse, Possess Narcotics within 1000 feet of a Park, Firearm by Felon, and Possess Stolen Firearm. He received a $1,500,000 secured bond”

