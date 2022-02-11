Senior Connect
Residents express concerns over paid parking in Wrightsville Beach

Wrightsville Beach
Wrightsville Beach(WECT)
By Zach Solon
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:19 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - Concerns from residents over a proposed ordinance concerning paid parking spaces prompted Wrightsville Beach Mayor Darryl Mills to remove the item from the Board of Alderman’s consent agenda Thursday night.

The ordinance would have added a section to the towns code on metered parking spaces to include “All other public areas that are metered and/or where signage is installed designating the area as metered by the Town.”

Several residents emailed the board expressing their concerns that this could give the town the ability to create more paid parking spaces. Mills wants to take time to explain this misunderstanding and says he does not want to add additional parking spaces to Wrightsville Beach.

“The intent tonight was to bring in those [spaces] that have been added through the years into compliance with the existing agreement,” Mills said. “It was not to add any additional [spaces], it was to make the existing spaces in compliance with our ordinance. That’s all it was.”

Mills says he wants the board to be presented with a clear resolution that brings all current parking spaces into the current ordinance without adding additional spaces.

You can view the original ordinance here, listed as item “h” on the consent agenda. The item was removed before the consent agenda was approved.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

