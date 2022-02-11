Portrait is unveiled to honor retired Judge W. Allen Cobb Jr.

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A portrait unveiling was held Thursday afternoon to honor Judge W. Allen Cobb Jr., a retired Senior Resident Superior Court judge who presided over Judicial District 5 from 1990 to 2016.

Judge Cobb retired in 2016 after more than 25 years as a judge and, at the time of his retirement, with the most seniority of any superior court judge in his division.

At the ceremony, he received the Order of the Long Leaf Pine in recognition of his decades of public service and his portrait will now hang in Courtroom 403 in the Judicial Annex.

In a resolution approved last week by the NHC Board of Commissioners honoring Judge W. Allen Cobb Jr., he was born and raised in Wrightsville Beach. After attending public schools in New Hanover County, he received his Bachelor’s degree, in 1974, from UNC Chapel Hill and his Juris Doctorate from North Carolina Central University School of Law in 1978.

Cobb worked in private practice for 12 years before being elected as a District Court judge in 1990. He was later appointed to serve as a Resident Superior Court Judge and, thereafter, was re-elected three times, becoming Senior Resident Superior Court Judge in 2007.

During his time in the superior court, Cobb held several high offices and presided over hundreds of jury trials, and thousands of non-jury matters. He was also active in the community including serving as President of the Cape Fear Council, Boy Scouts of America; President of the North Carolina Azalea Festival; and Trustee of Cape Fear Community College.

