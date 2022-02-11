NC Supreme Court rules against New Hanover County Board of Education

RALEIGH, N.C. (WECT) - A new development in a court case that has been in the works, at least in some iteration, since 2016 has dealt a blow to the New Hanover County Board of Education.

The case stemmed from an agreement back in 2000 between the state, and Smithfield Companies after millions of gallons of hog waste from holding lagoons was spilled into state waterways.

This case comes down to money – and a lot of it. Smithfield was ordered to pay out around 65 million dollars as well as take other remediation actions.

The attorney general at the time set up an escrow account and was tasked with selecting the recipients of the funds.

However, in 2016 a lawsuit was filed against the AG saying that money should have been distributed to schools across the state.

The state constitution does say proceeds from penalties collected from any breach of penal laws should be used exclusively for maintaining public schools.

The AG argued these funds were not for the violation of laws and that therefore did not need to be distributed to schools, a decision that was upheld by the State Supreme Court in 2020. The New Hanover County Board of Education filed a second appeal that also reached the Supreme Court arguing that the money should have been distributed to the State Treasury, but again, the justices ruled in favor of the Attorney General.

The decision of the high court could be the final decision in the case, ultimately meaning school systems across the state won’t be seeing that money. WECT reached out to all of the member of the School Board as well as Attorney General Stein, but so far, we haven’t heard anything from them.

