Narcotics investigation across two states leads to four arrests

A joint investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Vice-Narcotics Investigators and the...
A joint investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Vice-Narcotics Investigators and the Horry County Police Department Narcotics Unit led to the arrest.(Columbus County Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Columbus County.

Anthony Jerome Soles, 46, of Cerro Gordo, along with Brandon William Hammonds, 39, of Whiteville, Paige Danielle Williamson, 34, of Whiteville, and Marshall Van Griffin, 40, of Whiteville, were allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in Columbus County.

A joint investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Vice-Narcotics Investigators and the Horry County Police Department Narcotics Unit led to the arrest.

Multi-state operation leads to narcotics arrest
Multi-state operation leads to narcotics arrest(Columbus County sheriff's Office)

(Pictured clockwise from top left: Anthony Soles, Brandon Hammonds, Marshall Griffin, Paige Williams)

Soles was charged with the following and was given a $100,500.00 Secured Bond:

  • Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)
  • Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Charges against Hammonds, Williamson, and Griffin include:

  • Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)
  • Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin
  • Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine
  • Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana
  • Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hammonds was given a $137,000.00 Secured Bond.

Williamson was given a $150,000.00 Secured Bond.

Griffin was given a $150,000.00 Secured Bond.

