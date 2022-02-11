Narcotics investigation across two states leads to four arrests

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Four people were arrested Tuesday following an investigation into the distribution of illegal narcotics in Columbus County.

Anthony Jerome Soles, 46, of Cerro Gordo, along with Brandon William Hammonds, 39, of Whiteville, Paige Danielle Williamson, 34, of Whiteville, and Marshall Van Griffin, 40, of Whiteville, were allegedly trafficking methamphetamine in Columbus County.

A joint investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Vice-Narcotics Investigators and the Horry County Police Department Narcotics Unit led to the arrest.

Multi-state operation leads to narcotics arrest (Columbus County sheriff's Office)

(Pictured clockwise from top left: Anthony Soles, Brandon Hammonds, Marshall Griffin, Paige Williams)

Soles was charged with the following and was given a $100,500.00 Secured Bond:

Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Charges against Hammonds, Williamson, and Griffin include:

Conspiracy to Traffic Methamphetamine (2 counts)

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Heroin

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Methamphetamine

Possession with Intent to Sell or Deliver Marijuana

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Hammonds was given a $137,000.00 Secured Bond.

Williamson was given a $150,000.00 Secured Bond.

Griffin was given a $150,000.00 Secured Bond.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.