Man accused of sexual offenses against a child in Bladen Co.

Dwayne Campbell, Jr. was arrested in Columbus County and charged with several crimes, including...
Dwayne Campbell, Jr. was arrested in Columbus County and charged with several crimes, including indecent liberties with a child by an adult and one count of statutory sexual offense with child by adult.(Columbus Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man is accused of committing sex crimes against a child in Bladen County.

According to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office, Dwayne Campbell, Jr. was arrested in Columbus County and charged with several crimes, including indecent liberties with a child by an adult and one count of statutory sexual offense with child by an adult.

Bladen County officials say that the sheriff’s office received a report on Dec. 11, 2021, of sexual abuse of a child. The crimes allegedly took place during the summer of 2021.

The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division obtained warrants Thursday for the arrest of Campbell.

“With the assistance of Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Campbell was arrested at his place of employment in Whiteville, N.C.,” the sheriff’s office stated in a news release. “He is being held under a $150,000 secured bond at Columbus County Detention Center and is pending his first appearance.”

