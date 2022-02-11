Local doctor talks about how serious a head injury can be, even if you think it’s something minor

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the death of the beloved Bob Saget, many are asking questions about head injuries and when there should be cause for concern.

Doctors say it’s easy to think that even lightly hitting your head is something that people dismiss because of the lucid interval-- that’s when a patient feels completely normal immediately after the injury. After that is when a patient may start to experience signs of a head injury like confusion, short term memory loss or brain fog.

Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, NHRMC’s Director of Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery, says if you hit your head, even if you think it’s nothing, you should pay close attention.

“The important things to take home from a situation like this is that anytime there’s a head injury it’s important to not be alone and to be with other people. I’m always weary whether it’s head trauma or some other non-specific neurologic symptoms somebody has and patients are like ‘oh, I’ll just sleep it off,’ so it’s a real dangerous thing to say actually,” Dr. Beecher said. “If you’ve had enough of an injury to have a concussion, certainly it’s possible that you’ve had enough of an injury to have mild, moderate or severe brain injury.”

Dr. Beecher said it might seem simple, but it’s a simple reminder that you should pay attention to your body, even if you think it’s a minor symptom that doesn’t need to be looked at.

“We hear about it all the time, but that’s when somebody either wakes up with a big problem or doesn’t wake up. So, you know, definitely letting someone else know that you had a head injury so they can monitor you, if you at some point go to sleep, of course, to be checked on. Just make sure that there’s somebody there that knows this is happened,” Dr. Beecher said.

