Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Local doctor talks about how serious a head injury can be, even if you think it’s something minor

Bob Saget's death has sparked conversations and concern about how serious a head injury can be.
Bob Saget's death has sparked conversations and concern about how serious a head injury can be.(WECT)
By Mara McJilton
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After the death of the beloved Bob Saget, many are asking questions about head injuries and when there should be cause for concern.

Doctors say it’s easy to think that even lightly hitting your head is something that people dismiss because of the lucid interval-- that’s when a patient feels completely normal immediately after the injury. After that is when a patient may start to experience signs of a head injury like confusion, short term memory loss or brain fog.

Dr. Jeffrey Beecher, NHRMC’s Director of Cerebrovascular and Endovascular Neurosurgery, says if you hit your head, even if you think it’s nothing, you should pay close attention.

“The important things to take home from a situation like this is that anytime there’s a head injury it’s important to not be alone and to be with other people. I’m always weary whether it’s head trauma or some other non-specific neurologic symptoms somebody has and patients are like ‘oh, I’ll just sleep it off,’ so it’s a real dangerous thing to say actually,” Dr. Beecher said. “If you’ve had enough of an injury to have a concussion, certainly it’s possible that you’ve had enough of an injury to have mild, moderate or severe brain injury.”

Dr. Beecher said it might seem simple, but it’s a simple reminder that you should pay attention to your body, even if you think it’s a minor symptom that doesn’t need to be looked at.

“We hear about it all the time, but that’s when somebody either wakes up with a big problem or doesn’t wake up. So, you know, definitely letting someone else know that you had a head injury so they can monitor you, if you at some point go to sleep, of course, to be checked on. Just make sure that there’s somebody there that knows this is happened,” Dr. Beecher said.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency services responded to the scene of a car hitting a tree Thursday evening
Car crashes into wooded area at Wilmington intersection
Johnny Shane Brown
Law enforcement captures third escaped inmate from Tennessee
Jammie Joseph Skazenski, 47, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to felony flee to elude arrest and...
Leland man sentenced for high-speed chase that ended with a wreck in Wilmington
After two decades of searching, a detective found a car part in the Green Swamp that helped...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Body found after 24 years, man charged with murder
Narcotics Task Force Agents apprehended and charged Jashaune George (Left) and Savon George...
Narcotics Task Force arrests and charges two men, seizes drugs

Latest News

A joint investigation by the Columbus County Sheriff’s Vice-Narcotics Investigators and the...
Narcotics investigation across two states leads to four arrests
For the most part, kids who are exposed to COVID-19 no longer need to be excluded from school
N.C. health leaders update quarantine and contact tracing guidance for K-12 schools
One candidate running for NC Supreme Court says outside groups are "trying to buy a seat on the...
NC Supreme Court rules against New Hanover County Board of Education
House Speaker Tim Moore says North Carolina lawmakers will work to pass legislation giving...
NC House Speaker plans for legislation allowing parents to opt-out of school mask requirements