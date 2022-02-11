Senior Connect
Leland Fire/Rescue saves man pinned by flipped car

The car wreck happened early in the morning on Feb. 11.
The car wreck happened early in the morning on Feb. 11.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue saved a man pinned in a car crash in the early morning on Feb. 11.

The department responded at around 5:30 a.m. to a car crash with a person trapped inside. Crews stabilized the vehicle and used the roof flap technique to tear the roof off of the car and reach the man inside.

“Great work to the B shift crews who performed this rescue!” Leland Fire/Rescue wrote in a social media post.

Another view of the flipped car
Another view of the flipped car(WECT)

This morning at approximately 5:30am Leland Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision with a person pinned...

Posted by Leland Fire/Rescue on Friday, February 11, 2022

