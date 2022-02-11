Leland Fire/Rescue saves man pinned by flipped car

LELAND, N.C. (WECT) - Leland Fire/Rescue saved a man pinned in a car crash in the early morning on Feb. 11.

The department responded at around 5:30 a.m. to a car crash with a person trapped inside. Crews stabilized the vehicle and used the roof flap technique to tear the roof off of the car and reach the man inside.

“Great work to the B shift crews who performed this rescue!” Leland Fire/Rescue wrote in a social media post.

Another view of the flipped car (WECT)

This morning at approximately 5:30am Leland Fire/Rescue was dispatched to a motor vehicle collision with a person pinned... Posted by Leland Fire/Rescue on Friday, February 11, 2022

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.