Law enforcement captures third escaped inmate from Tennessee

Johnny Shane Brown
Johnny Shane Brown(Sullivan County (Tenn.) Sheriff's Office)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 9:51 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The third escaped inmate from Tennessee has been captured in Wilmington Thursday night.

Tenn. law enforcement officials: Inmate who escaped Tenn. jail may be in Wilmington area

50-year-old Johnny Shane Brown was taken into custody by the US Marshall Service, the Cape Fear Regional Task Force and with the assistance of Wilmington Police Department around 9 p.m. inside an apartment in the area of S.16th and Dock Street.

According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office, Brown had been located in Wilmington earlier Thursday evening.

Upon checking the location on S. 16th St. in Wilmington, the white Chevrolet Silverado that was being sought was present. The Tennessee license plate had been replaced with a West Virginia license plate.

United States Marshals and authorities in Wilmington, North Carolina set a perimeter on the address. Contact was made with the occupants and Brown was taken into custody without incident.

Brown will be held at the New Hanover County Detention Center pending extradition.

The WPD spokesperson said no-one has been charged with harboring a fugitive at this time.

WPD said no further details are being released at this time due to it being an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story and WECT will provide updates when available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

