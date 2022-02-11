ILM to Newark non-stop service begins today

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - United Airlines now offers non-stop service between Wilmington (ILM) and Newark (EWK). The first flights departed on the morning of Feb. 11.

Earlier this week, ILM opened a new terminal to customers with a price of over $68 million. For that price, the ILM’s space has been increased by 75%. According to the ILM annual summary, Delta also plans to restart nonstop service to LaGuardia (LGA) and move to daily service starting June 2022.

“The nonstop flights will operate twice daily on the CRJ-550. United’s CRJ-550 is the world’s first 50-seat regional aircraft designed to offer first class seats and amenities,” ILM stated in a news release.

