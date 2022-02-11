First Alert Forecast: mild breezes now but strong cold front looms

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features mild southwest breezes for Friday and Saturday. Under bright and dry skies, temperatures are likely to swell to the upper 60s and lower 70s in most mainland communities and, for the beaches of the Cape Fear Region, you can expect readings to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

With the passage of a sharp cold front, your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature some chilly changes. For Super Bowl Sunday: expect clouds, a 20-30% shower chance, and temperatures steady in or falling from the 50s. Valentine’s Day still looks dry and brisk with early temperatures around 30 and highs only mainly in the upper 40s.

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

