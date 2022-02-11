Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: mild breezes now but strong cold front looms

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 11, 2022 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast features mild southwest breezes for Friday and Saturday. Under bright and dry skies, temperatures are likely to swell to the upper 60s and lower 70s in most mainland communities and, for the beaches of the Cape Fear Region, you can expect readings to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.

With the passage of a sharp cold front, your First Alert Forecast goes on to feature some chilly changes. For Super Bowl Sunday: expect clouds, a 20-30% shower chance, and temperatures steady in or falling from the 50s. Valentine’s Day still looks dry and brisk with early temperatures around 30 and highs only mainly in the upper 40s.

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Emergency services responded to the scene of a car hitting a tree Thursday evening
Car crashes into wooded area at Wilmington intersection
Jammie Joseph Skazenski, 47, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to felony flee to elude arrest and...
Leland man sentenced for high-speed chase that ended with a wreck in Wilmington
After two decades of searching, a detective found a car part in the Green Swamp that helped...
Crimes of the Cape Fear: Body found after 24 years, man charged with murder
Johnny Shane Brown
Law enforcement captures third escaped inmate from Tennessee
Jennifer Helms
Brunswick County mother on the road to recovery after 124-day hospital stay for COVID-19

Latest News

A gorgeous February Friday ahead
First Alert Forecast: cold front to crash your Super Bowl party
A gorgeous February Friday ahead
Your First Alert Forecast for Thu evening Feb. 10, 2022
Beach renourishment begins in Ocean Isle Beach
Beach renourishment begins in Ocean Isle Beach
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Feb. 10, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Thu. Afternoon, Feb. 10, 2022