Car wrecks into tree at Wilmington intersection

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car wrecked at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Independence and hit a tree Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

Emergency services are on the scene where the WECT crew reports seeing one person in handcuffs and another person on a stretcher.

Fire crews are working to pull the car out of the wooded area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information from law enforcement is available.

