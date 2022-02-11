Car wrecks into tree at Wilmington intersection
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car wrecked at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Independence and hit a tree Thursday around 7:30 p.m.
Emergency services are on the scene where the WECT crew reports seeing one person in handcuffs and another person on a stretcher.
Fire crews are working to pull the car out of the wooded area.
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information from law enforcement is available.
