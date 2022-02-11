Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Car wrecks into tree at Wilmington intersection

Emergency services responded to the scene of a car hitting a tree Thursday evening
Emergency services responded to the scene of a car hitting a tree Thursday evening(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 8:11 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A car wrecked at the intersection of Shipyard Blvd and Independence and hit a tree Thursday around 7:30 p.m.

Emergency services are on the scene where the WECT crew reports seeing one person in handcuffs and another person on a stretcher.

Fire crews are working to pull the car out of the wooded area.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information from law enforcement is available.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in wreck between car and 18-wheeler
Johnny Shane Brown
Tenn. law enforcement officials: Inmate who escaped Tenn. jail may be in Wilmington area
Jennifer Helms
Brunswick County mother on the road to recovery after 124-day hospital stay for COVID-19
Benjamin Carl Dearmond
Man arrested for robbing convenience store clerk with fake gun
The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad removed “outdated railroad flares and other...
Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad removes hazardous materials from Railroad Museum

Latest News

A man died following a three car wreck yesterday morning.
Man dead after multi-vehicle collision on US-421
Two people dead following crash between car and 18-wheeler
Two people dead following crash between car and 18-wheeler
Two die in wreck between car and 18-wheeler
Make sure to plan out a little extra time if you're using the bridge today!
Right lane to be closed on US-421 bridge near USS North Carolina Road