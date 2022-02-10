N.C. Ferry Division holding job fair in Shallotte

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - The North Carolina Ferry Division is teaming up with NC Works to host a career fair Wednesday, Feb. 16.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. at the Brunswick County Career Center at 5300-7 Main Street in Shallotte.

“Applications will be accepted for all positions at all experience levels, from entry-level parking lot attendants to experienced boat captains,” the NCDOT stated in a news release. “Both temporary summer employment and full-time permanent positions are available.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring their resumes.

Representatives from the Ferry Division will be in attendance to discuss the various positions available and opportunities for advancement.

