Narcotics Task Force arrests and charges two men, seizes drugs

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An investigation by Narcotics Task Force agents from Bladen and Columbus counties led to the arrest of two men and the seizure of Methamphetamine, Heroine, and Marijuana February 7, 2022.

Charges against Jashaune George, a 26-year-old Clarkton man, included:

possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver methamphetamine

possession with the intent to manufacture, sell and deliver heroin

sell and deliver heroin

sell and deliver scheduled II-controlled substance

simple possession of schedule VI-controlled substance

George is being held at Bladen County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond.

20-year-old Savon George of Lumberton was apprehended on an unrelated warrant of assault of a child under the age of 12. Savon George was given a $1,000 unsecured bond and was released.

