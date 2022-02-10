Leland man sentenced for high-speed chase that ended with a wreck in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Leland man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to charges related to a high-speed chase that started in Brunswick County and ended in a crash in Wilmington in April 2020.

According to the District Attorney’s Office, Jammie Joseph Skazenski, 47, pleaded guilty on Tuesday to felony flee to elude arrest and felony larceny. He was sentenced to 87-117 months in prison and ordered to pay restitution.

Officials say that on April 9, 2020, Skazenski was released from the Brunswick County Jail and walked to a nearby gas station where he stole a Honda Civic.

“A Brunswick County deputy quickly located him on I-140 in Brunswick County, where the chase began,” a news release from the DA’s Office states. “During the pursuit, Skazenski reached speeds in excess of 120 mph. The chase ultimately ended in a four-car crash at the intersection of North College Road and Ringo Drive in Wilmington.

“Skazenski, the deputy, and two civilian vehicles were involved in the crash. The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries.”

