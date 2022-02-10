Senior Connect
House collapses into the ocean in Outer Banks

A house recently collapsed into the ocean in Rodanthe.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANTEO, N.C. (WECT) - The National Park Service is warning visitors to the Cape Hatteras National Seashore to be careful for debris in the water after a house recently collapsed into the ocean.

According to officials, the collapsed house is located at 24183 Ocean Drive in Rodanthe. While a bulk of the debris is at that site, the National Park Service says that visitors should use caution when on the beach and in the ocean between Rodanthe and Salvo.

“... smaller amounts of debris have been spotted as far south as off-road vehicle (ORV) ramp 23, more than seven miles away,” a news release states. “The National Park Service is communicating with Dare County to coordinate the removal of the house and all related debris on the beach.”

Debris collected along the beach south of where the house collapsed in Rodanthe.
