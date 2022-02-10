First Alert Forecast: cold front to crash your Super Bowl party

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another sunny day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to ride the rays to afternoon highs in the lower and middle 60s amid light and lazy west breezes. Sunset is 5:50 p.m.

Your First Alert Forecast maintains mild 60s - and maybe a 70 or two on the mainland - for Friday and Saturday. With the passage of a strong cold front, temperatures appear likely to cascade through 50s, 40s and 30s Sunday into Sunday night ahead of a nippy Valentine’s Day.

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.