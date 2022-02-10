Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: cold front to crash your Super Bowl party

By Gannon Medwick
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday to you! Your First Alert Forecast opens with another sunny day across the Cape Fear Region. Expect temperatures to ride the rays to afternoon highs in the lower and middle 60s amid light and lazy west breezes. Sunset is 5:50 p.m.

Your First Alert Forecast maintains mild 60s - and maybe a 70 or two on the mainland - for Friday and Saturday. With the passage of a strong cold front, temperatures appear likely to cascade through 50s, 40s and 30s Sunday into Sunday night ahead of a nippy Valentine’s Day.

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or, customize your location and extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in wreck between car and 18-wheeler
Johnny Shane Brown
Tenn. law enforcement officials: Inmate who escaped Tenn. jail may be in Wilmington area
Benjamin Carl Dearmond
Man arrested for robbing convenience store clerk with fake gun
The Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad removed “outdated railroad flares and other...
Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad removes hazardous materials from Railroad Museum
A man died following a three car wreck yesterday morning.
Man dead after multi-vehicle collision on US-421

Latest News

Nice Thursday ahead.
First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise, rain chances slight for now
Nice Thursday ahead.
Your First Alert Forecast for Wed. evening Feb. 9, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Feb. 9, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Feb. 9, 2022
Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. morning, Feb. 9, 2022...
First Alert Forecast: sunny and warmer, until...