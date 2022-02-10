Senior Connect
Developers break ground for new school in Tabor City

The new energy-efficient school will include 39 classrooms for pre-K through 8th grade, a...
The new energy-efficient school will include 39 classrooms for pre-K through 8th grade, a gymnasium, a cafeteria, administration offices, and playgrounds.(USDA Rural Development | WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 4:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development officials took part in a groundbreaking ceremony for a new pre-K through 8th grade school in Tabor City, Columbus County on Thursday.

Construction of the school is assisted by a $28 million investment by Rural Development, to create an energy efficient school.

The funding is part of the government’s commitment to Building a Better America by investing in rural communities and their schools through investments to increase energy efficiency, ensure schools have the technology and labs to prepare students for jobs, or build new buildings where needed.

“This school will be a reflection of the Biden-Harris Administration’s investment into the future of rural America,” said USDA North Carolina Rural Development State Director Reginald Speight. “These teachers and students will have access to the tools that will positively equip them for a prosperous future.”

The new energy-efficient school will include 39 classrooms for pre-K through 8th grade, a gymnasium, a cafeteria, administration offices, and playgrounds.

