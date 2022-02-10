Senior Connect
Crisis dog Deputy Boulder visits Roger Bacon Academy in Leland

Crisis dog Deputy Boulder provides comfort to trauma victims.
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 6:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office crisis dog Deputy Boulder came to visit the 3rd graders at Roger Bacon Academy earlier this week.

T.K. Nowell, BCSO 1st sergeant, and Boulder visited the Roger Bacon Academy in Leland to teach them a little more about the working dogs of the BCSO. Nowell and Boulder are both members of the Improving Public Awareness and Community Training Unit (I.M.P.A.C.T.).

“He is a very smart and very handsome Golden Retriever that everyone at the Sheriff’s Office has come to love!” BCSO writes on Facebook.

The unit’s programs include the D.A.R.E. program to prevent drug abuse, the citizens academy, project lifesaver for residents caring for family with debilitating conditions, and several others.

Awesome 3rd graders at Roger Bacon Academy in Leland wanted to know about working dogs at the Sheriff’s Office, so who...

Posted by Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, NC on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

