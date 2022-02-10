COVID-19 testing, vaccines available at new pandemic Operations Center

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Free, COVID-19 rapid tests will be available at the New Hanover County Health and Human Services (NHCHHS) Pandemic Operations Center beginning February 16.

Tests will be available Wednesdays from 10 a.m.–2 p.m. and Fridays from 9 a.m.–noon. People can get their results within 20 minutes by waiting on-site.

“The Pandemic Operations Team is proud to offer this service to our community, which will allow residents to make informed decisions about their own health and what they need to do to protect others,” said Pandemic Operations Manager Jon Campbell. “We know it can be hard to find a test, either with a medical provider or one you take at home. Our goal is to relieve some of the pressure on our local medical community in terms of testing needs and provide an easily accessible and free site for residents to be tested if they are symptomatic, have been a close contact, or are just being proactive ahead of a family gathering. Testing is an important tool in our continued work to combat this virus and help protect our community.”

No ID, proof of insurance, or specific documents are required to be tested. However, appointments are required. Click here or call 910 798-6800 for schedule an appointment.

COVID-19 vaccines and boosters are also available from Monday, February 14 at the following times:

Mondays from 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Tuesdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Thursdays from 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Fridays from 1-5 p.m.

Click here to schedule a vaccine appointment. The facility will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized between test and vaccine sessions.

After the close of business on Friday, February 11, the Independence Mall vaccine clinic will close and COVID vaccines will no longer be available at the HHS health clinic.

