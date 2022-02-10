COMMUNITY SPOTLIGHT: Mett and Gladys Safe Haven

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - Tasheka King Bines has never known what its like to be homeless. The Brunswick County native never doubted there would be a roof over her head and food on the table. Mett and Gladys King made sure she had a safe haven.

“They are my parents,” Bines says.

Bines was raised by parents who taught her to care for people. They were the inspiration behind Mett and Gladys Safe Haven.

“This all started when my dad passed away in late 2018. I did a grant-writing class and in that class it said what is your community missing. So I started doing it and I thought about putting it in the name of my father.”

Her mother’s name would soon be added.

“The week of the grand opening she was sick--she got very sick,” Bines says. “So she never got a chance to see it up and running. She did tell me before that you’re going to get so many blessings. You’re going to have to upgrade very fast and that’s all coming to pass.”

Mett and Gladys Safe Haven is a non-profit organization that helps homeless people in Brunswick County. Tasheka and her husband Darrick count on the community for help.

“Food gift cards to provide in the gift cards that we give in our care packages. We have a three day program. We just started a temporary assistance program and that helps with hotels and motels stays to help them get on their feet.”

The ultimate goal is to help homeless people get back into a home. The mission is to help the homeless become self sufficient. Items like men’s dress jackets are donated to help the cause.

“They are for the homeless,” says Bines. “Man wanted to donate and he chose Mett and Gladys Safe Haven. So what we do is if they are in need for a job interview or even going to church, we provide those for them.”

Mett and Gladys Safe Haven opened July 31, 2021. Since then, the Bines host events to help pay the rent and utilities.

“We do. We sell dinners. We do movie nights. We have done movie night for the kids. They love it, too. And we just come up with ideas to generate money.”

Money isn’t the motivation, though. The drive comes from the people who taught her how to love and to care for those in need.

“I started this with no money not knowing where the money was going to come from but God provided everything I needed to get started,” Bines says. “The only benefit I get out of this is seeing the smiles on people’s faces knowing they will not be in the cold and have a warm place to stay--knowing they are being feed and have clothes. That’s enough for me.”

If you would like to donate to Mett and Gladys Safe Haven or for more information on the organization, click here.

