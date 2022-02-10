Senior Connect
Cape Fear Cooking: Easy Valentine’s Treat with Sweet Heat

Whip something up in the kitchen to add a little pizazz to February 14
By Corey Preece
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 7:59 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - With Valentine’s Day almost here, you may be wondering what to get that special someone in your life. A nice dinner, flowers or jewelry are all top choices...but just about everyone loves something sweet. This year though, think outside the box (of chocolates) and whip something up in the kitchen to add a little pizazz to February 14.

Lucky for you, Chef Gwen Gulliksen from GLOW Academy of Wilmington stopped by the WECT Kitchen and shared a recipe that delivers the sweet...and brings the heat.

Check out the video above and the recipe below for this “Spicy Chocolate Mousse.” Enjoy!

Spicy Chocolate Mousse Recipe:

(Serves 4)

Ingredients:

Heavy Whipping Cream 1 cup

Hot chili pepper 1 small

Chocolate chips, mini semi-sweet 1 cup

Water ¼ cup

Cocoa powder 2 Tbsp

Sugar 1 Tbsp

Salt 1/8 tsp

Vanilla extract 2 tsp

Whipping Cream, canned 1 can for garnish

Cocoa Powder 1 Tbsp, for garnish

Cayenne Pepper, ground ½ tsp, for garnish

Directions:

1. Steep the cream with the chili pepper overnight, remove chili pepper before whipping to semi-stiff peak. Reserve chilled.

2. Place the chocolate chips, water, cocoa powder, sugar, salt and vanilla into a Pyrex bowl, microwave in 30-second increments until chips are melted, then stir well.

3. Carefully old the melted chocolate into the whipped cream.

4. Divide into 4 - 4 oz. mason jars and keep chilled until service.

5. Top with canned, squeezy whipping cream at service.

6. Dust with cocoa and/or cayenne pepper as a garnish.

*The mousse can be made ahead a couple of hours but save the garnish whipping cream until just ready to serve.

Easy Valentine’s Treat with Sweet Heat
Cape Fear Cooking: Spicy Chocolate Mousse
UNCW Shellfish Hatchery research helps oyster farmers on the East Coast.
‘A farming-in-the-sea industry’: UNCW Shellfish Hatchery looks to develop the best oysters in the state
Chef Gwen demonstrates how to make something creative for New Year's Eve
Cape Fear Cooking: Get Creative for New Year’s Eve
