Bladen County Commissioners approve strategic plan, aim to grow county in the next ten years

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - As surrounding counties in Southeastern North Carolina see unprecedented growth, Bladen County leaders want to ensure they’re doing all they can to keep up.

Bladen County Commissioners approved their 10-year strategic plan this week with a focus in six different areas: environment and agriculture, health and community, quality education, safe and prepared community, community infrastructure and housing, and transit and prosperous economy.

Leaders like Bladen County’s Board of Commissioners Chairman Ray Britt believe the struggles other counties are having with larger populations and rising living costs can help favor Bladen County.

“It’ll be our challenge to make the funds happen so that we can do it and so it will be affordable. We want people to be able to afford to live here, we want to lower our tax base, and we don’t need to lose anyone, we need to gain and have affordable housing,” Britt said. “I think everybody will take it very seriously and obviously we’re holding each other accountable and we’re gonna make it happen.”

Money will play a big part in how much of this plan can become a reality, but leaders are already working on options to get ahead of the game.

The plan has a goal to attract new businesses and people, but Britt says it’s also focused on people who already call Bladen County home.

“What’s important for me is to retain and keep our children here, because they would like to stay here, a lot of them, but they’ve got to be able to be employed and be able to make a suitable wage so they can stay here,” Britt said.

Britt says this plan was created with input from community members, and they will continue to listen to the wants and needs of neighbors, while also keeping an eye on how to grow the county.

“Working together will really be the nucleus that will make this happen at a faster pace we’re all being held accountable,” Britt said.

To view the detailed strategic plan, click here.

