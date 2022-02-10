Beach renourishment under way in Ocean Isle Beach

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The beach renourishment project is under way in Ocean Isle Beach.

On Thursday, the Town of Ocean Isle Beach posted several drone pictures of the project on its Facebook page.

“Beach Renourishment is underway,” the town write in a Facebook post. “Enjoy these awesome drone shots taken by the OIBFD! It’s pretty incredible to see the Beach Renourishment and Terminal Groin projects occurring simultaneously on the East End.”

Leaders in Ocean Isle Beach have been working for years to preserve the coastline and stave of beach erosion at the end of the island.

