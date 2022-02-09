WPD Bomb Squad removing hazardous materials from Railroad Museum

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is on the scene Wednesday at The Railroad Museum in reference to removing “outdated railroad flares and other hazardous materials.”

Officials say units were called to the scene at approximately 10:30 a.m.

“WPD Bomb Squad was called to safely remove and dispose of the flares,” the WPD said in a news release. “The immediate area has been evacuated, please avoid this area. We will update you once the flares have been safely removed and the area is back open.”

The museum is located at 505 Nutt St.

