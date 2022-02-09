Two die in wreck between car and 18-wheeler
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:23 PM EST
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - A fatal wreck happened on N.C. 410 about two miles north of Chadbourn at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Two people from the car died and two others are in hospital in critical condition. One was airlifted and one was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to a trooper with State Highway Patrol.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was treated for minor injuries.
According to State Highway Patrol, a car that was traveling north on N.C. 410 went left of center and crashed into an 18-wheeler that was traveling south.
Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been contributing factors and no charges have been filed.
