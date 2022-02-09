Two die in wreck between car and 18-wheeler

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - A fatal wreck happened on N.C. 410 about two miles north of Chadbourn at around 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Two people from the car died and two others are in hospital in critical condition. One was airlifted and one was taken to hospital by ambulance, according to a trooper with State Highway Patrol.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was treated for minor injuries.

According to State Highway Patrol, a car that was traveling north on N.C. 410 went left of center and crashed into an 18-wheeler that was traveling south.

Neither alcohol nor drugs are believed to have been contributing factors and no charges have been filed.

