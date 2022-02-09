Tenn. law enforcement officials: Inmate who escaped Tenn. jail may be in Wilmington area

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Tennessee law enforcement officials believe an inmate who escaped a jail last week may be in the Wilmington area.

According to the Sullivan County (Tenn.) Sheriff’s Office, Johnny Shane Brown remains at large.

Brown is 5′11 and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and gray hair.

“It is believed that Johnny Brown may be in the greater Wilmington area, driving a 2001 white Chevrolet Silverado 1500,” a news release states.

Brown, Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver reportedly escaped from the Sullivan County Jail on Friday.

Carr and Sarver died in Brunswick County Saturday after a law enforcement pursuit through several counties. The incident is under investigation by the SBI.

The United States Marshals Service has offered a $5,000 reward and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has offered a $2,500 reward for information leading to the location and arrest of Brown.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND

