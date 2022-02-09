Short supply of 910 telephone numbers means new area code for Southeastern N.C.

SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - It seems like a lot of things are in short supply these days, including our area code.

Organizers with the North American Numbering Plan Administrator said that the supply of 910 telephone numbers is running low and will be exhausted sometime later this year.

To fix the issue, a new area code will be used in Southeastern North Carolina. The new code, 472, will overlay the existing 910 area code and serve the same geographic area.

This new area code will start on October 7th, which means you might be assigned a 472 area code instead of a 910 area code if you request a new service in Southeastern North Carolina on or after that date.

It also means people moving to cities like Wilmington, Fayetteville or Fort Bragg who get a new phone number will be assigned a 472 number.

The move does not require current 910 phone numbers to change.

Once the new area code is in effect, those with a 472 number will be required to use 10-digit dialing including the area code for all local calls.

