Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Short supply of 910 telephone numbers means new area code for Southeastern N.C.

You can add "910 phone numbers" to the list of things experiencing shortages
By Elly Cosgrove
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEASTERN, N.C. (WECT) - It seems like a lot of things are in short supply these days, including our area code.

Organizers with the North American Numbering Plan Administrator said that the supply of 910 telephone numbers is running low and will be exhausted sometime later this year.

To fix the issue, a new area code will be used in Southeastern North Carolina. The new code, 472, will overlay the existing 910 area code and serve the same geographic area.

This new area code will start on October 7th, which means you might be assigned a 472 area code instead of a 910 area code if you request a new service in Southeastern North Carolina on or after that date.

It also means people moving to cities like Wilmington, Fayetteville or Fort Bragg who get a new phone number will be assigned a 472 number.

The move does not require current 910 phone numbers to change.

Once the new area code is in effect, those with a 472 number will be required to use 10-digit dialing including the area code for all local calls.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in wreck between car and 18-wheeler
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Investigation continues into death of two escaped inmates found dead following car chase that ended in Brunswick Co.
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Debbie and Mike Baker remembering their late daughter Stephanie, who died from COVID...
‘I don’t want any more stories like this’: Mother sends message to pregnant women after daughter dies from COVID-19 complications
A man died following a three car wreck yesterday morning.
Man dead after multi-vehicle collision on US-421

Latest News

Want to watch the Winter Olympics online? Here’s how
A man died following a three car wreck yesterday morning.
Man dead after multi-vehicle collision on US-421
Business owners voice concerns about year-round paid parking in Carolina Beach
Residents speak out against year-round parking in Carolina Beach
Business owners voice concerns about year-round paid parking in Carolina Beach
Business owners voice concerns about year-round paid parking in Carolina Beach