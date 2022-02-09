Senior Connect
Seven arrested in Columbus County drug investigation

Items recovered from the residence.
Items recovered from the residence.(WECT)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested seven people on a variety of illegal drug charges.

On Feb. 2, investigators tracked down two suspected dealers based on citizen complaints filed to the CCSO. Investigators arrested Charles Faulk and Jeremy Wilson during a traffic stop on drug ownership and distribution charges. They had crack cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana in their car.

After obtaining a search warrant, the CCSO executed the search at the suspected residence on Spearman Road in Bolton and arrested five more people. They also seized heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, Adderall, marijuana and a gun. This arrest included Daniel Reynolds, Paul Young, Christine Mcardell, Veronica Howard and Wantia Freemon.

In total, their secured bonds add up to nearly $300,000.

Top row: Charles Faulk, Christine Mcardell. Bottom row: Daniel Reynolds, Jeremy Wilson.
Top row: Charles Faulk, Christine Mcardell. Bottom row: Daniel Reynolds, Jeremy Wilson.(WECT)
Top: Paul Young, Wantia Freeman. Bottom: Veronica Howard
Top: Paul Young, Wantia Freeman. Bottom: Veronica Howard(WECT)

February 9, 2022 NARCOTICS ARRESTS Bolton, NC – On February 2, 2022, Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics...

Posted by Columbus County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

