Seven arrested in Columbus County drug investigation
BOLTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Vice-Narcotics Investigators arrested seven people on a variety of illegal drug charges.
On Feb. 2, investigators tracked down two suspected dealers based on citizen complaints filed to the CCSO. Investigators arrested Charles Faulk and Jeremy Wilson during a traffic stop on drug ownership and distribution charges. They had crack cocaine, oxycodone and marijuana in their car.
After obtaining a search warrant, the CCSO executed the search at the suspected residence on Spearman Road in Bolton and arrested five more people. They also seized heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, Adderall, marijuana and a gun. This arrest included Daniel Reynolds, Paul Young, Christine Mcardell, Veronica Howard and Wantia Freemon.
In total, their secured bonds add up to nearly $300,000.
