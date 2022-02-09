Residents speak out against year-round parking in Carolina Beach

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Year-round parking isn’t set to take effect for another nine months in Carolina Beach, but business owners are already fuming over the potential threat of losing revenue.

Nearly a dozen people addressed the town council in Carolina Beach on Tuesday night, all sharing the same message that year-round paid parking will not attract people to the town.

“Right now, this past January, we’re down 22% off last January,” said Hurricane Alley’s Owner David Cole. “Just from people hearing the news and people thinking it had already passed. So, if it goes down even more, there’s really no reason to open for the winter.”

Town Council passed the policy last November as a way to generate more revenue to Carolina Beach, and to charge less than what private lots charge for off-season parking.

Business owners like Michelle Alberta have a different opinion.

“Over the last two years I have fought against two new taxes,” said Alberta. “The first one didn’t pass, the second one did. One was the municipal service district, and now this is the year-round parking tax. And it’s a tax.”

Council members didn’t have much to say to the public comments, and they didn’t offer any comments on the parking situation.

An online petition with over 3,000 signatures asks the council to revisit the issue, and to allow residents outside of Carolina Beach to to buy parking passes.

“I talked to a lady the other day who comes in regularly,” said Lake Park Steakhouse Owner Noel Stevens. “She lives in Kure Beach, she works in Carolina Beach, but she doesn’t work in the business district . So her boss can’t get her a pass. So, she’s going to have to pay to park to get an ice cream, to run into stores, to come to dinner for two hours.”

Currently, the issue of paid parking is not scheduled to be on town council’s agenda anytime soon.

When off-season parking begins, it will cost $2 an hour, or $10 a day. During tourist season, it costs $5 an hour, and $25 a day.

