Rental assistance program helps keep families in homes, but some face difficulties

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The COVID-19 pandemic has affected renters all across our region with folks losing their jobs and wondering how they are going to be able to pay their rent check.

That’s why the federal government and New Hanover County stepped in to provide millions of dollars in rental assistance.

“All together we have been allocated just over $28 million dollars. Out of that allocation, we have already expended or obligated about 17 million,” Tonya Jackson, Social Services Director for New Hanover County.

She said the money helps more than most people know. This is not just a benefit to the tenants and making sure people are able to stay in their homes during a pandemic has a snowball effect.

“We had a lot of landlords and — locally and statewide — who were suffering financially because they were providing homes for families, and now families were just unable to pay their rent,” said Jackson.

Applying is just the first step

But, with such a large program, there will be isolated situations where some folks struggle to get that assistance. Glen Wells inherited a home from his mother that he and his brother decided to rent out.

He’s not a big landlord with dozens of homes, but he does rely on the income as a retiree.

“It’s not inexpensive for a single person like me, that’s on a retirement income now, to own these places and go months and months without any income from them,” he said.

After losing work due to COVID, his tenant applied for rental assistance, and was approved back in November. Now, in February, he still hasn’t seen that money, but he said the issues have been resolved and hopes to see it soon.

Jackson said most people can expect to see that assistance within 21-30 days, and with such a massive program, it’s not always going to be 100% all of the time. However, she says the benefits are huge for the community. Keeping renters in their homes is not just a benefit to them; it helps landlords who might have bills to pay each month on the home keep their businesses afloat too.

Wells said he could likely get $500 to $700 a month more than what he charges, but wants to help provide affordable housing for his renters.

“I’m not a rich person. I know I’m not going to get rich doing this with these types of problems, but if I can help somebody and put a little bit of money in my pocket, I’m okay with that,” he said.

But without any income coming from the home, it would only take something like needing a new roof to force landlords like Wells to make decisions to either evict, sell, or raise the rent.

That’s why Jackson says this program is so critical, especially in such uncertain times.

Wells said he was fortunate not to have any major repairs that needed to be done during the time he wasn’t receiving a rent check but he still can’t go another four or five months without seeing that rent.

