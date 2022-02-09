Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Pfizer to study COVID-19 pill for kids

This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills....
This image provided by Pfizer in October 2021 shows the company's COVID-19 Paxlovid pills. Newly infected COVID-19 patients have two new treatment options that can be taken at home. But that convenience comes with a catch: The pills have to be taken as soon as possible once symptoms appear.((Pfizer via AP) | AP)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Pfizer is working to get its COVID-19 fighting pill used in more people.

Paxlovid is currently authorized to treat COVID-19 in high-risk individuals 12 and older.

Pfizer is planning to study the drug in children age 6 to 18.

The pharmaceutical giant is also awaiting full approval from the Food and Drug Administration on the pill for the groups it is currently authorized to treat.

The company said it expects that decision in the second half of the year.

Pfizer’s chief scientific officer said the company is also working on a next generation pill to help treat COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in wreck between car and 18-wheeler
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Investigation continues into death of two escaped inmates found dead following car chase that ended in Brunswick Co.
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Debbie and Mike Baker remembering their late daughter Stephanie, who died from COVID...
‘I don’t want any more stories like this’: Mother sends message to pregnant women after daughter dies from COVID-19 complications
A man died following a three car wreck yesterday morning.
Man dead after multi-vehicle collision on US-421

Latest News

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of...
WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat
Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.
Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling
The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of...
U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices
Want to watch the Winter Olympics online? Here’s how