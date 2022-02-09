Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Onslow County school board member jailed for criminal contempt

This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.
This is a mug shot taken Wednesday afternoon of Eric Whitfield.(Onslow Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A controversial school board member is behind bars on criminal contempt charges.

Eric Whitfield, a member of the Onslow County School Board, will have to spend two days in jail on the charge, according to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitfield has a pending cyberstalking charge involving a school system employee who is also a member of the Craven County School Board.

The District Attorney’s Office said that Whitfield was held in contempt by the District Court judge and sentenced to two days of active time.

He will be released at 2:50 p.m. on February 11th, according to a court order.

Just last week, the school board voted to hire an outside legal firm to guide them through the possibility of censuring Whitfield.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in wreck between car and 18-wheeler
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Investigation continues into death of two escaped inmates found dead following car chase that ended in Brunswick Co.
A man died following a three car wreck yesterday morning.
Man dead after multi-vehicle collision on US-421
Debbie and Mike Baker remembering their late daughter Stephanie, who died from COVID...
‘I don’t want any more stories like this’: Mother sends message to pregnant women after daughter dies from COVID-19 complications
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements

Latest News

WilmingtoNColor Heritage Tour bus.
WilmingtoNColor Heritage Tour educating community, tourists about Wilmington’s Black History
Expert warns of harmful side effects from unapproved products
Consumer Crackdown: Feds issue hundreds of “cease and desist” letters over unproven COVID treatment claims
Candidates planning to run for office in North Carolina’s 2022 primary and rescheduled...
Candidate filing for North Carolina’s 2022 elections will resume February 24
Cape Fear Regional Special Teams Bomb Squad removes hazardous materials from Railroad Museum
Bomb squad called in to remove hazardous materials
Inmate who escaped Tenn. jail may be in Wilmington area
Reward offered for arrest of escaped inmate believed to be in Wilmington area