Man arrested for robbing convenience store clerk with fake gun

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man last night in connection to a convenience store robbery.

NHCSO deputies were called for a robbery at Silver Lake Market before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The man allegedly threatened the clerk with a gun for the money and left after taking the cash. When deputies found the suspect, Benjamin Carl Dearmond, he allegedly brandished a firearm.

However, the pistol turned out to be a fake, and Dearmond was arrested for a charge of common law robbery and resist, obstruct and delay. He received a $35,500 secured bond and now is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

