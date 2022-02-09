Senior Connect
Man arrested for robbing convenience store clerk with fake gun

Benjamin Carl Dearmond
Benjamin Carl Dearmond(NHCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man last night in connection to a convenience store robbery.

NHCSO deputies were called for a robbery at Silver Lake Market before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 8. The man allegedly threatened the clerk with a gun for the money and left after taking the cash. When deputies found the suspect, Benjamin Carl Dearmond, he allegedly brandished a firearm.

However, the pistol turned out to be a fake, and Dearmond was arrested for a charge of common law robbery and resist, obstruct and delay. He received a $35,500 secured bond and now is in the New Hanover County Detention Facility.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

