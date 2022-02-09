Late Judge Ola Lewis to be honored in renaming ceremony of the Brunswick County Courthouse

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - A dedication ceremony is to be held to rename Brunswick County Courthouse in honor of the late Judge Ola M. Lewis Friday, February 18 at 11 a.m.

Judge Lewis was the longest serving female judge in the history of North Carolina. She died Dec. 29, 2019 after a battle with cancer.

Judge Lewis had many accomplishments during her service to the County and the State of North Carolina while on the bench. Judge Lewis was appointed District County Judge in 1993 serving until 2000 when she was appointed to a Special Superior Court judgeship by Governor Jim Hunt. Judge Lewis served as senior resident superior court judge for Judicial District 13B (Brunswick County) since 2003.

During her career, she was awarded the Old North State Award in 2010, the Dogwood Award in 2017 and the Order of the Longleaf Pine in 2018.

Several dignitaries will attend the ceremony, which will include remarks from North Carolina Chief Justice Paul Newby, Judge, Fred Gore, and Senator Bill Rabon. Attorney R. Gene Davis, Jr. will serve as master of ceremonies.

Members of the Brunswick County Board of Commissioners will attend and read the resolution they approved in November 2020 officially renaming the Brunswick County Courthouse in honor of Judge Lewis.

Also in 2020, the Commissioners approved the installation of a plaque in the Courthouse rotunda for Judge Lewis, and a new sign in front of the building, which will be officially unveiled at the close of the ceremony by Judge Ola’s mother, Doris Parker Lewis, husband, Reginald Ronald Holley, and Sheriff John Ingram.

Community members are invited to attend the ceremony which will be held inside Courtroom No. 1 on the first floor of the Brunswick County Courthouse, 310 Government Center Drive NE, Bolivia.

Guests are encouraged to park in the large parking lot south of the courthouse in front of the County Administration Building and enter through the main entrance.

