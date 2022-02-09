Senior Connect
First Alert Forecast: temperatures rise, rain chances slight for now

Your First Alert Forecast from Wed. afternoon, Feb. 9, 2022
By Claire Fry
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:47 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy hump day to you! Enjoy the sunshine today? Though the nights will still have a classic February chill, your First Alert Forecast will continue to feature brighter and warmer days across the Cape Fear Region right through the end of the work and school week. Enjoy afternoon high temperatures in the lower and middle 60s Thursday and middle and upper 60s Friday.

A cold front will orchestrate some big changes for the big weekend! After more mild 60s for most of Saturday, expect highs to roll back to 50s for Super Bowl Sunday and even cuddlier 40s by Valentine’s Day Monday. Shower chances are in the mix, too: 0% Saturday morning, 10% Saturday evening, 30% Saturday night, 50% Sunday, 50% Sunday night, and 10% Monday.

Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast here: http://webpubcontent.gray.tv/wect/MAXSevendayWECT.jpg.

Or - anytime you like and for whatever location you choose - extend your outlook to a full ten days with your WECT Weather App.

