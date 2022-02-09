Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Feds say no taxpayer money for safer drug-smoking pipes

White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House,...
White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House, Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Following outrage on the political right, the Biden administration said Wednesday that a grant program to help prevent additional harm to people who use illicit drugs will not pay for safer pipes to smoke crack or meth.

“No federal funding will be used directly or through subsequent reimbursement of grantees to put pipes in safe smoking kits,” Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra and White House drug policy adviser Rahul Gupta said in a statement.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said separately that was never the intention, complaining that impression was created by “inaccurate reporting.”

Monday was the deadline for service organizations and state and local governments to apply for a share of $30 million in federal money for “harm reduction” efforts intended to prevent disease, injury and other collateral trauma to people addicted to illicit drugs.

The original request for funding proposals from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration had listed “safe smoking kits/supplies” among the items that could be purchased with taxpayer money. They were among a dozen categories that included overdose prevention drugs, medication lockboxes, test kits for infectious diseases, and syringe disposal containers. The grant solicitation did not specifically mention pipes, although they can be part of safe smoking kits.

That triggered online reports that the Biden administration was using federal dollars to pay for “crack pipes.” Some Republican senators castigated the administration on Twitter.

HHS spokeswoman Sarah Lovenheim tweeted that such reports were “blatant misinformation” and Wednesday at the White House briefing Psaki said paying for pipes was never part of the plan.

“They were never a part of the kit,” said Psaki. “It was inaccurate reporting and we wanted to put out information to make that clear.”

Homemade pipes for smoking crack and methamphetamine may break easily or also release toxic fumes. Because of that, safer pipes can be one of the components of safety kits. But those kits also can include other supplies, such as alcohol swabs to clean hands or wipe down a pipe.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in wreck between car and 18-wheeler
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Investigation continues into death of two escaped inmates found dead following car chase that ended in Brunswick Co.
A man died following a three car wreck yesterday morning.
Man dead after multi-vehicle collision on US-421
Debbie and Mike Baker remembering their late daughter Stephanie, who died from COVID...
‘I don’t want any more stories like this’: Mother sends message to pregnant women after daughter dies from COVID-19 complications
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements

Latest News

FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton,...
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip
CDC director continues to recommend masks, but says decline in COVID-19 numbers is "encouraging."
COVID: Hospitalizations drop, mask debate heats up
According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Adam Layton Nance has not contacted his family...
Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man
A massive trucker protest against Canada's coronavirus restrictions enters its second week....
Canadian provinces lift COVID restrictions, protests remain
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use