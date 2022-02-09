Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Adam Layton Nance has not contacted his family...
According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Adam Layton Nance has not contacted his family since leaving a residence on James B. White Highway South in Whiteville on Monday.(CCSO)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:15 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Adam Layton Nance has not contacted his family since leaving a residence on James B. White Highway South in Whiteville on Monday.

Nance is 6′4 and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing navy blue coveralls and a reflective yellow rain jacket. He was walking toward the Dollar General on Mollie Road.

Anyone with information on Nance’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551 or submit a tip at www.columbussheriff.com.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in wreck between car and 18-wheeler
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Investigation continues into death of two escaped inmates found dead following car chase that ended in Brunswick Co.
A man died following a three car wreck yesterday morning.
Man dead after multi-vehicle collision on US-421
Debbie and Mike Baker remembering their late daughter Stephanie, who died from COVID...
‘I don’t want any more stories like this’: Mother sends message to pregnant women after daughter dies from COVID-19 complications
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements

Latest News

The Wilmington Police Department removed “outdated railroad flares and other hazardous...
WPD Bomb Squad removes hazardous materials from Railroad Museum
New Anthem Beer Project
Highest rated IPAs in North Carolina
Johnny Shane Brown
Tenn. law enforcement officials: Inmate who escaped Tenn. jail may be in Wilmington area
Items recovered from the residence.
Seven arrested in Columbus County drug investigation