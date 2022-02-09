Columbus Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for missing man

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.

According to the sheriff’s office, 32-year-old Adam Layton Nance has not contacted his family since leaving a residence on James B. White Highway South in Whiteville on Monday.

Nance is 6′4 and weighs approximately 210 pounds. He was last seen wearing navy blue coveralls and a reflective yellow rain jacket. He was walking toward the Dollar General on Mollie Road.

Anyone with information on Nance’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office at 910-642-6551 or submit a tip at www.columbussheriff.com.

