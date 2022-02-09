CFCC launches new program to address shortage of medical lab techs

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Fear Community College (CFCC) announced Wednesday that it will launch a Medical Lab Technology training program beginning fall 2022.

The COVID-19 pandemic drew attention to a shortage of medical lab technicians in the region so CFCC is launching the program to grow the available workforce.

“The COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with a retiring workforce, is creating an influx of medical laboratory technician job openings,” said CFCC Dean of Health and Human Services Mary Ellen Naylor.

Naylor added that local healthcare providers had expressed a need for more medical lab techs and data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics show expected growth in this field.

“The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment for medical laboratory technicians to grow by 10 percent through 2030, a rate faster than average for all occupations. The Bureau also estimates nearly 26,000 job openings for clinical laboratory technologists and technicians per year.”

“The job outlook for medical laboratory technicians is exceptional,” said CFCC Career Development Coordinator Emily Hawarny. “The median wage for this field in North Carolina is $52,155 and growing. Students who choose this career path can look forward to high earning potential and job security.”

The new two-year program will lead to an Associate’s degree in Applied Science.

If interested, click here to apply beginning February 15. Or, learn more by scheduling an appointment here.

Copyright 2022 WECT. All rights reserved.