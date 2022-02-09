Senior Connect
Home Pros
Contests
Cape Fear Strong
Hurricane Center
Advertisement

Baby formula shortage has some families scrambling

Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.
Baby formula is the latest item that stores can't keep stocked on shelves.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 9:12 AM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Baby formula shortages have some families looking for formula.

According to a market research firm, infant formula inventories at stores in mid-January were down 17% from where they were in mid-February 2020.

Walgreens alerted its customers about isolated formula shortages at its stores nationwide in November. The company said it is still facing a tight inventory.

An Amazon spokesperson said it is working closely with its vendors to get formula products back in stock as quickly as possible.

Walmart said any shortages of formula at its stores were related to capacity issues on the manufacturing end.

Meanwhile, CVS said it is continuing to work with its national brand baby formula vendors to address the issue, and it regrets any inconveniences its customers may be experiencing.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two die in wreck between car and 18-wheeler
L-R: Timothy Allen Sarver, Tobias Wayne Carr, Johnny Shane Brown (Sullivan County, TN Sheriff's...
Investigation continues into death of two escaped inmates found dead following car chase that ended in Brunswick Co.
Dr. Henry Patel died after being sedated during a routine dental procedure.
After dental patient dies following routine procedure, widow calls for changes to anesthesia requirements
Debbie and Mike Baker remembering their late daughter Stephanie, who died from COVID...
‘I don’t want any more stories like this’: Mother sends message to pregnant women after daughter dies from COVID-19 complications
A man died following a three car wreck yesterday morning.
Man dead after multi-vehicle collision on US-421

Latest News

The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of...
WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat
The rescue happened around 9 p.m. near Sitka, which is just outside the state’s capital of...
U.S. Coast Guard rescue two fishermen from a sinking boat
FILE - Fuel is pumped into a vehicle, Thursday, June 14, 2012, in Miami. Two Democratic...
Senators call for gas tax suspension to blunt rising prices
Want to watch the Winter Olympics online? Here’s how