5th victim of alleged murder-suicide in Texas dies

Police say a gunman killed five people and then himself in Texas. (Source: KTVT via CNN Newsource)
By Joe Villasana and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CORSICANA, Texas (KWTX/Gray News) - A sixth person has died after an alleged murder-suicide that occurred over the weekend in two Texas towns.

Corsicana police announced Tuesday that one of the people wounded during the shootings, 21-year-old Xavier Milazzo, was removed from life support the day before, KWTX reported.

They reported Xavier Milazzo was the son of the alleged gunman, 41-year-old Kevin Milazzo, who police say shot and killed multiple members of his family before taking his life.

Kevin Milazzo is accused of killing his mother, 61-year-old Connie Mimms, stepfather, 68-year-old Williams Mimms, his son, 21-year-old Joshua Milazzo and the 4-year-old son of his ex-girlfriend, Hunter Freeman.

Two other victims were reportedly injured in the shootings, according to police. Their identities and details on their conditions have not been released at this time.

According to the Corsicana Police Department, they responded Friday to a 911 call from a person reporting Kevin Milazzo had just shot and killed his family.

When officers arrived at the home, they discovered the bodies of Connie Mimms and William Mimms, shot to death. Xavier Milazzo and another victim were found injured during their search.

Both were transported to a trauma center in Fort Worth, where Xavier Milazzo would later die. The condition of the other victim is unknown at this time.

The Navarro County Sheriff’s Office then responded to a second shooting in nearby Frost, Texas.

When deputies arrived at that location, they found the bodies of Joshua Milazzo and Hunter Freeman, also shot to death.

Another victim, a woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, was found at that location. She was transported to a Dallas-area trauma center. Police have not confirmed whether the woman is the mother of Hunter.

Detectives tracked Kevin Milazzo’s vehicle using its GPS navigation system and police later intercepted his vehicle on FM-1129.

Investigators instructed the monitoring service to remotely turn off the car’s engine.

As the car came to a full stop off the roadway, officers said they approached and found Kevin Milazzo in the driver’s seat, critically injured from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to a hospital where he later died.

Police reported the shootings under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

