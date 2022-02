WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington Police need help locating a missing 12-year-old girl.

Sofia Irving is 5′6″ and around 145 lbs. She has black, curly hair and brown eyes.

Irving was last seen on February 7 near Greentree Road.

If you see her, please dial 911. Anyone with information is asked to call (910) 343-3609.

