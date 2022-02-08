Wilmington Sharks announce 2022 season schedule

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Sharks released the club’s 2022 baseball season schedule February 2 featuring 48 Coastal Plain League games: 24 home and 24 away.

The first Coastal Plain League (CPL) game will be against the Morehead City marlins at home on Saturday, May 28.

The season also includes 10 “Carolina Challenge” games against exhibition opponents that will be held at the Buck Hardee Field at Legion Stadium, opening with a game against American Legion Post 10 on Tuesday, May 24.

The 2022 season also sees the return of the CPL All-Star Game for the first time since 2019. The league’s best talent will face-off in the contest at Ting Stadium, home of the Holly Springs Salamanders, in Holly Springs, NC on Sunday, July 10.

Click here for full season schedule.

Home games at Buck Hardee Field any day Monday to Saturday are scheduled with a first pitch time of 7:05 p.m. With a couple of exceptions (July 3, and July 17) all Sunday games begin at 5:05 p.m.

General admission tickets are $8, reserved seats are $10. Click here for tickets. Special group ticket rates can be reserved by emailing daniel@wilmingtonsharks.com.

