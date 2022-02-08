Senior Connect
Vehicle crash closes section of US-421 in New Hanover County

Road Closed (Source: KEYC News Now, File)
By WECT Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - NCDOT reports that a stretch of US-421 at the intersection of Sutton Lake Road has been closed due to a vehicle crash. All northbound lanes and two left lanes southbound are closed.

The closure started at 10:25 a.m. today, Feb. 8. Traffic is expected to be significantly impacted.

This will be updated as more details are available.

