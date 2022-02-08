UNCW men drop road game at Hofstra 73-71, but keep first-place in CAA

HEMPSTEAD, NY (WECT) - Playing their third road game in six days, the UNCW men’s basketball team came up short 73-71 against the Hofstra Pride Monday night.

The two teams battled back and forth throughout the game, which was rescheduled from January 3 due to COVID-19 protocols in the Seahawk program. The Pride (15-9, 7-4) led 31-30 at halftime, and took a 70-64 lead with just 1:20 left when leading scorer Aaron Estrada hit his fifth three-pointer of the contest. He led Hofstra with 23 points.

But Coach Takayo Siddle’s team battled back, and Mike Okauru hit a three-pointer to get the Seahawks within 72-71 with just :08 seconds to go. After a Zach Cooks free throw put Hofstra up 73-71, UNCW had one last chance to tie, but could not convert.

“I’m still proud of our guys,” Siddle said after the game. “Our guys battled. We both played with great energy in the second half. We could have laid down, but had a shot at the end. All of the players fought hard tonight. We just wanted to push it down, get to the rim and we got all the way to rim and just fell short.”

Okauru led the visitors with 25 points. Jaylen Sims added 12 points and 12 rebounds. UNCW’s record falls to 16-7 overall, and 10-2 in the CAA. The Seahawks remain in first-place, by a game and a half over Towson.

The Seahawk men’s team will be back home in Trask Coliseum on Saturday, to take on Charleston at 7:00pm.

